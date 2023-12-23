Crypto ATM data breach

I have three things to say about this.

People who used Coin Cloud cryptocurrency ATMs — a brand that was installed in some H-E-B stores beginning in 2021 — may have had their personal information compromised by hackers.

The San Antonio grocer said the machines in its stores weren’t involved in the breach, which a cybersecurity collective called “vx-underground” says netted hackers the personal data of 300,000 customers across the U.S. and Brazil, according to a report in TechCrunch. Additionally, they got 70,000 pictures of customers taken on cameras in the ATMs.

Crypto ATMS are kiosks where people insert cash to buy various types of the unregulated digital currency such as Bitcoin and others. Kiosk operators charge users varying interest rates, sometimes up to 26%, for the service.

Coin Cloud maintained thousands of such machines until it filed for bankruptcy in February. Another operator, Genesis Coin, acquired 5,700 of Coin Cloud’s ATMs but that company was subsequently sold.

The Coin Cloud machines that were installed in H-E-B stores are now owned and operated by Margo Network, the companies said.

Bitcoin ATM is the current owner of the Coin Cloud assets, according to TechCrunch. Andrew Barnard, Bitcoin ATM’s CEO, described the breach “a mystery,” and told the outlet that the firm began an investigation, but so far hasn’t determined when it happened or who was responsible.

“The data breach happened a while ago as Coin Cloud has been hacked multiple times in the past when they were still an operating company,” Barnard said in an e-mail to TechCrunch. “I believe that data is just now being ransomed.”