Say goodbye to 2023, Mel Torme

As I mentioned yesterday, we do have some traditions at this here weblog, and the Mel Torme Christmas story is one of them. 2023 was a year, that’s for sure, and 2024, well, we’d probably do best to keep our expectations in check. But we can, and still should have, hope. Merry Christmas and/or Happy Monday to you all. I’ll have primary interviews and judicial Q&As before you know it. Until then, be safe and be well.

