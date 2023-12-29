Dispatches from Dallas, December 29 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a lot of followup on big stories as the end of the year approaches. In particular, we have more fallout from the filing period for the March primaries; the sale of the controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson family; and the case of local woman Kate Cox, who was denied an abortion by the Texas Supreme Court. Also, the Washington Post investigates the Dallas Morning News; cybersecurity updates; a cattle scam; battles over housing density in Dallas; how the money and benefits started flowing Clarence Thomas’ way; autonomous vehicles here in North Texas; Botham Jean’s brother on forgiveness; a gelato lab; a Concerned Parent in North Texas; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Beirut, who released a new album last month.

We’re still getting news and analysis of the filings in North Texas and what the upcoming primaries in this part of the state will look like. The Star-Telegram has notes on local races for the Lege, Congress, and Tarrant County. The DMN has an analysis of the Congressional primaries and the upcoming general election for Congressional seats.

The DMN also has some explainers. One is about CD 26, centered on Denton County, which has a field of eleven Republicans hoping to replace retiring Congressman Michael Burgess. The two leading contenders in the primary are expected to be Scott Armey, son of Dick, who held the seat before Burgess, and who lost to Burgess in the primary when his dad retired, and Bruce Gill, who happens to be Dinesh D’Souza’s son-in-law and has the Trump endorsement. Another is the upcoming special election in HD 2, the north Texas formerly held by Bryan Slaton, who was expelled from the House earlier this year. Brent Money is the Defend Texas Liberty guy and Jill Dutton is the more traditional conservative Republican candidate. Speaking of that breakdown in the GOP, here’s a recent Texas Tribune piece on the Abbott and Paxton revenge tours for the crimes of voting against vouchers or for impeachment.

In other election-related news, Votebeat has a piece on hand-counting ballots as desired by some local Republican parties here in Texas. Glad to see that Dallas County sensibly decided it was too much trouble. In other (good) news, Heider Garcia was sworn in as our new elections administrator here in Dallas County earlier this month. Last but not least: next year we face life without ERIC, the voter crosscheck system, because our elected officials don’t believe in nice things.

Another big recent story that’s progressed further here in north Texas is the sale of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family, which the NBA approved formally this week. Pick your coverage: DMN or KERA. The DMN has an interview with Cuban about how the new partnership will work, which seems to be very informal in a way that’s going to be detrimental to Cuban if there’s a falling-out. The Dallas Observer also has an analysis of Cuban’s bet on casino gambling in north Texas, which will still need a quick approval from the Lege to happen on a schedule that will have a casino resort with basketball ready when the Mavs’ current contract with the AT&T Center runs out in 2030.

A third big 2023 news story with ongoing local fallout is the Kate Cox case. You all know this story so I’ll just send you to the analyses by local media: KERA, the DMN, an editorial in which the DMN says ‘we told you so’ about Texas’ abortion law and an editorial by the Star-Telegram board that doesn’t like the outcome of the case either. You and I already know the only way to solve Texas’ terrible abortion laws and jurisprudence is to vote the bastards who wrote and rule so badly on them out of office.

In other news:

Related Posts: