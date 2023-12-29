Time once again to recycle your Christmas tree

Speaking of annual traditions…

Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. This holiday season, assist the City of Houston in diverting landfill waste by repurposing your live Christmas tree into mulch or other landscape materials.

From Tuesday, December 26, 2023, to Friday January 26, 2024, SWMD will open 23 residential Christmas tree drop-off recycling locations throughout Houston. Find locations listed below.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR LIVE CHRISTMAS TREE:

Remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other non-organic decorative materials.

Please note that flocked, artificial, or painted will NOT be recycled.

Christmas tree Recycling is also available through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program.

Recycling your trees will contribute to reducing landfill waste and result in rich mulch. The mulch will be available in bags or bulk directly from Living Earth and other local retailers.

Save the Date: Friday, January 5, 2024, and join Mayor John Whitmire, Council Members, SWMD, along with representatives from Reliant Energy, Living Earth, and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department for the 33rd Annual Treecycling event, at City Hall Reflection Pool, 11:30 a.m.