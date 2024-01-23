On the weather and the climate

Good news:

The dormant wildfire season — which has produced nearly all of the 30 largest wildfires in Texas — is here, but data from the Texas A&M Forest Service suggest this may be a mild year thanks to El Niño.

After a summer of intense heat, drought conditions have reduced, said Lucas Kanclerz, a fire analyst with the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Predictive Services Department.

“We’ve seen a reduction in the drought that we were building into over the summer from the recent precipitation that occurred in mid- and late December,” he said. “There may be some drought that persists just because of the lingering spring rainfall deficits from the summer. But for parts of east Texas they’re actually showing drought improvement or even drought removal.”

[…]

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the El Niño climate pattern returned in June last year.

Kanclerz said this typically means wetter conditions for Texas.

“With the El Niño conditions that are forecast, that typically means that Texas is more in a moist and cool environment through the winter and early spring months,” he said.

Between volunteer and municipal fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service, there were 6,998 wildfires reported last year, Kanclerz said.

After a wet pattern in spring, Kanclerz said conditions quickly pivoted to hot and dry weather, or flash drought, by July.

“We went from having no fires to seeing a really rapid increase in wildfire activity by mid-July,” he said. The season peaked in August with more than 500 fires statewide.