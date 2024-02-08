Judicial Q&A: Tracy Good

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Tracy D. Good, a proud native Houstonian. I am seeking the position of Judge for the 333rd District Civil Court. Married for over 35 years, I hold a Bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Houston and earned my Law Degree from the University of Houston Law School. With a background as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor, I bring a unique blend of corporate accounting, internal audit, and 19 years of legal experience to this endeavor. Having served as an Associate Judge for Harris County Court 309th, my commitment has always been to interpret the law fairly with judicial temperament.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 333rd District Civil Court handles cases involving litigation over money, encompassing personal injury matters, contract disputes, and more.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I aim to leverage my corporate accounting and internal auditing skills, combined with my legal and judicial background, to benefit both litigants and the court’s administration. This unique combination positions me to bring efficiency and effectiveness to the role.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

With over a decade of corporate accounting and internal audit experience, complemented by 19 years of legal expertise, I am a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor. Having previously served as an Associate Judge for Harris County Court 309th, my diverse skill set is well-suited for the responsibilities of a Judge on this Court.

5. Why is this race important?

This race holds significance as it represents differing visions for the future of the court. My goal is to streamline the judicial process, reducing the time from case filing to final verdict or orders. Implementing strict docket control orders and expanding web conferencing options will enhance flexibility for litigants, and I plan to revamp the Court’s Statistic matrices for increased transparency and better public utilization.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I am the superior candidate for this role, offering a unique blend of professional experience, a dedication to efficiency, and a commitment to enhancing transparency in the legal process. Your vote for me ensures a more effective and forward-thinking approach to the administration of justice in the 333rd District Civil Court.

