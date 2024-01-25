“Living at the office” residency lawsuit update

Noted for the record.

A judge has allowed a Texas Senate candidate backed by state GOP leaders to keep campaigning amid questions about his eligibility. But she has also declined to dismiss the case, letting it move forward ahead of the March primary.

The mixed news arrived Monday for Brent Hagenbuch, one of four Republican candidates competing to replace retiring Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Hagenbuch, who has the support of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has been battling allegations for weeks that he did not meet the residency requirement when he filed for the office.

The latest ruling from Judge Lee Gabriel came in a lawsuit that one Hagenbuch opponent, Carrie de Moor, has filed in Denton County district court. With the litigation dragging on and the primary closing in, de Moor’s lawyers had sought a long-shot remedy from the judge: a temporary injunction to prevent him from campaigning.

The court told the parties Monday that Gabriel would deny that motion for a temporary injunction. But at the same time, she would deny Hagenbuch’s motion to dismiss the case under Texas’ anti-SLAPP lawsuit.

Hagenbuch’s campaign celebrated the ruling, saying the candidate won “another round” against opponents “who thought they could win this election at the courthouse.” Another Hagenbuch rival, Jace Yarbrough, unsuccessfully sought to get a state appeals court to intervene earlier this month.

But de Moor’s campaign emphasized that Gabriel allowed the case to proceed, clearing the way for depositions, subpoenas and a trial.

“We need Mr. Hagenbuch to come in and raise his right hand and put this to bed,” a de Moor lawyer, Mike Alfred, told The Texas Tribune on Tuesday. “He who has nothing to hide hides nothing, so why won’t he come forward, under oath, and answer questions?”