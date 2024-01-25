Interview with Pervez Agwan

I said on Monday that this was going to be a slightly weird week schedule-wise, and so it remains. My intent was to follow with my interview with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, but the schedule gods had other ideas. That is now in the works to run tomorrow. Today we have my conversation with Pervez Agwan, who is challenging Rep. Fletcher in CD07, which was substantially redrawn in 2021 to include a significant portion of Fort Bend and is now more racially and ethnically diverse. Agwan is the child of immigrants who grew up in Richmond and got degrees from Texas A&M and MIT. He is a renewable energy developer after previously working in oil and gas. As you likely know, there have been two stories published by the Houston Landing about a lawsuit filed by a former staffer on the campaign that accused Agwan and one of his campaign directors of sexual harassment. I asked him about that in the interview, and you can hear what he said about that and about numerous other topics here:

So yeah, this week is a little weird. Look for the interview with Rep. Fletcher tomorrow. No further updates on scheduling an appointment with Rep. Jackson Lee for her interview at this time. I still plan to run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney next week. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

