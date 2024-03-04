One more look at primary turnout

Here’s the Derek Ryan report on early voting in the primaries, which sent me off into a rabbit hole yesterday.

Early voting is over. (Thank goodness! Early voting is always the busiest point of the entire two-year election cycle for me.) The final early voting numbers are in…actually, that’s not entirely accurate…there are likely still some counties who have not posted their final early voting rosters. But from what has been posted, the numbers are as follows: Democratic Primary: 596,933 votes cast and 3.3% statewide turnout.

Republican Primary: 1,222,390 votes cast and 6.8% statewide turnout. That gives the Republicans a 625,000 vote advantage over the Democrats. Approximately 148,000 more votes were cast early in the Republican Primary this year compared to the 2020 Republican Primary. On the Democratic side, turnout was about 60% of the total cast in 2020 (but again, 2020 had a competitive presidential primary). It’s also worth noting that turnout in the Democratic Primary was lower than it was in 2022 at this point (596,933 this year compared to 620,107 in 2022). More votes were cast in the Republican Primary than in the Democratic Primary in three of the five largest counties: Harris, Tarrant, and Bexar. Harris and Bexar are blue counties and Tarrant County is likely a slightly red county, though it did vote for Joe Biden in 2020. In the other two large counties, Dallas and Travis, turnout was higher in the Democratic Primary.

There’s more, so click over and read the rest. The main thing that this got me thinking about is something I’ve touched on here already, which is how much of the primary vote is cast early. I reviewed some numbers in Harris County before, but I wondered if looking at other counties might tell me something. So I went and looked at a bunch of county election sites, and this is what I can tell you.

Year County EV% ========================= 2012 Dallas Dem 45.71% 2016 Dallas Dem 36.09% 2020 Dallas Dem 40.59% 2012 Dallas GOP 41.82% 2016 Dallas GOP 37.62% 2020 Dallas GOP 48.61% 2012 Bexar Dem 56.19% 2016 Bexar Dem 47.90% 2020 Bexar Dem 53.78% 2012 Bexar GOP 56.20% 2016 Bexar GOP 46.62% 2020 Bexar GOP 58.64% 2012 Travis Dem 42.66% 2016 Travis Dem 42.33% 2020 Travis Dem 49.48% 2012 Travis GOP 42.33% 2016 Travis GOP 37.56% 2020 Travis GOP 54.66% 2012 El Paso Dem 52.90% 2016 El Paso Dem 32.80% 2020 El Paso Dem 50.16% 2012 El Paso GOP 50.07% 2016 El Paso GOP 28.95% 2020 El Paso GOP 50.11% 2012 Tarrant Dem 46.78% 2016 Tarrant Dem 42.98% 2020 Tarrant Dem 46.16% 2012 Tarrant GOP 45.65% 2016 Tarrant GOP 44.92% 2020 Tarrant GOP 55.56% 2012 Collin Dem 53.57% 2016 Collin Dem 44.23% 2020 Collin Dem 51.06% 2012 Collin GOP 54.61% 2016 Collin GOP 51.31% 2020 Collin GOP 62.31% 2012 Denton Dem 43.79% 2016 Denton Dem 41.95% 2020 Denton Dem 51.30% 2012 Denton GOP 50.32% 2016 Denton GOP 48.81% 2020 Denton GOP 62.42% 2012 Montgy Dem 39.38% 2016 Montgy Dem 36.56% 2020 Montgy Dem 43.21% 2012 Montgy GOP 49.99% 2016 Montgy GOP 46.19% 2020 Montgy GOP 56.50% 2012 Ft Bend Dem 42.61% 2016 Ft Bend Dem 37.45% 2020 Ft Bend Dem 49.80% 2012 Ft Bend GOP 56.35% 2016 Ft Bend GOP 42.75% 2020 Ft Bend GOP 66.21%

I looked at the big Democratic counties, then some Republican counties, and I wanted to check the two big suburban counties that flipped from red to blue during this time, but the Williamson County elections archives were a mess and I abandoned it. I’m throwing a lot of numbers at you and there’s a good amount of chaos in there, but the one thing that stood out to me is that in every county I checked except El Paso, Republicans were more likely to vote early in 2020 than Democrats were. Before 2020 it could go either way, and the level of early voting could fluctuate quite a bit – that was one of many things I didn’t expect – but there was definitely a pattern in 2020, and it was that Republicans voted early more than Democrats did.

Does that mean anything for this year? I have no idea. If we do see something similar to 2020, then Dems are likely to make up some ground, at least as a share of the total vote even if the absolute gap doesn’t shrink by much. If we don’t, then this was a lot of effort to no clear end. Which, to be fair, is a good summary of what blogging is in general.

To put it in mainstream media terms, here are the three main takeaways: One, every election is different. Two, primaries are weird. And three, be careful about drawing conclusions about final turnout from early turnout data. I have recent experience in that. (Note: Ryan himself doesn’t make any claims about final turnout, he just presents the existing numbers. I’m trying to be careful myself.)

One last tidbit: Harris County has provided 17.13% of the statewide Democratic early vote total, and 8.91% of the statewide Republican early vote total. I’ll report back on what those final numbers are when we have them.

