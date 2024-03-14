More on HISD’s enrollment decline

Still worrisome.

HISD reported an enrollment of about 183,900 in late October, a drop of more than 6,000 students since the 2022-23 school year and more than 30,000 students since the 2016-17 school year, when the district hit a 10-year peak of 216,106 students.

While annual enrollment data counts the number of students in a district on the last Friday of October, membership data reflects the number of students enrolled in the district on a specific day who have attended at least one day of school. HISD, for example, had 183,439 students attending school Feb. 23, a nearly 3% decline from the previous year.

Families appear to be fleeing to suburban districts, private and charter schools, and even homeschooling. Coupled with lower birth rates, most urban school systems across the U.S. have seen declines, and the National Center for Education Statistics projects that 2 million fewer students will be enrolled in American public schools through 2030.

However, Duncan Klussmann, an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at the University of Houston, said the state takeover may be expediting declines in HISD.

State-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles implemented the New Education System, a controversial whole-scale systemic reform, at 85 schools that largely serve Black, Hispanic and low-income students — this year to attempt to improve student outcomes. The reform model includes a standardized curriculum, timed lessons, daily quizzes in core classes, less autonomy and a zero-tolerance policy for classroom disruptions.

NES “is a very different model, and so not every parent wants their child in that model,” Klussmann said. “There are many parents who are very happy with the model, but there may be parents who do not want their children in that type of model, and I think those parents are questioning if they stay in the system or if they should seek out alternatives.”

Even parents whose children attend high-performing schools have expressed concern about the constant changes and cuts that have come during Miles’ reign. The instability has made them question whether HISD is still the right fit for their families.

Miles said he’s not that worried about the district’s enrollment decline. Instead, he said he’s concerned with making sure that the district’s schools are providing the best education possible, which he believes will eventually lead to more students enrolling in the district.

“You’re gonna see over time that we’re gonna run effective schools,” Miles said. “We’re gonna make education meaningful (by) getting ready for the year 2035. I think that’s gonna bring up enrollment.”