Texas blog roundup for the week of March 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance would like for just one of the cases against the Former Guy to get a firm court date and stick with it as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the counties where Nikki Haley did well in the Republican primary in Texas.

From his second blog site, SocraticGadfly says that the biggest differentiator on taking climate change seriously enough to talk about a “climate crisis” is NOT Democrats vs Republicans, nor is it “fundagelical” Christians vs others, nor is it liberal vs conservative peoples of any world religion. It is, rather, secularists vs religious believers in general.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said a majority of women on Houston City Council is great, but the Republican women on Council, and all Republicans on Council, should openly reject authoritarianism.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Living Waters Project reports on Austin’s efforts towards becoming water sustainable.

Your Local Epidemiologist updates us on measles and more.

The Observer analyzes the federal court ruling that took away the right of Texas state employees to protect women’s health, and enable them to keep their jobs, during pregnancy and while recovering from childbirth.

Juanita got VIP treatment at the SxSW premier of the Alex Jones documentary, which features her son as one of the attorneys that doggedly pursued justice for the Newtown parents that Jones has been tormenting. Here’s an Austin Chronicle review of that movie.

The TSTA Blog says the fight over vouchers isn’t over but warns that the bad guys still have all the money in that fight.

Frank Strong would like to talk about the latest school district to fall victim to Christian nationalist influences.

