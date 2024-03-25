Are you ready for some World Cup cricket?

It’s here for you if you want to see it.

The United States men’s national cricket team will play two series this spring at Prairie View Cricket Complex ahead of June’s historic 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The U.S. will play five matches vs. Canada’s national team over a week in early April before returning in May for three matches against the Bangladesh national team.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies, starts play June 1 and ends with the championship game June 29.

It is the first time the U.S. is hosting a cricket world cup.

“Ahead of the important Men’s T20 World Cup, these games will be vital for our team to get their working combinations, build team cohesion, and fine-tune strategies,” USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank ICC, Cricket Canada and the Bangladesh Cricket Board who offered their full support in scheduling of the matches.”

Information about start times and tickets was not made available following the announcement. The U.S. will play Canada on April 7, April 9, April 10, April 12 and April 13. The team will then play Bangladesh on May 21, May 23 and May 25.

T20 is a variation of cricket created just over 20 years ago as a way to shorten matches, which in cricket can last for multiple days depending on the variation. In T20, the matches last just a few hours as teams are allowed just 20 overs. One over features six legal pitches.

This year is the first time the United States has qualified for the Men’s T20 World Cup. The team kicks off the tournament with the competition’s opening game versus Canada in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Stadium, which hosts Major League Cricket in the summer, is one of three stadiums in the United States being used for the tournament. Games are also being held in Broward County, Florida, and Nassau County, New York.