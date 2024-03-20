We’ll see what City Council makes of the firefighter pay agreement

There’s a bit of pushback happening.

Mayor John Whitmire’s administration and officials from the Houston firefighters union are hoping to get final approval in May or June on a massive settlement deal to end their nearly decade-long contract stalemate.

The two sides announced last week they signed an agreement that would give firefighters $650 million in backpay, along with up to 34% in raises over the next five years. They were in court Monday morning to notify the judge overseeing the 7-year-old court case on the matter that they had reached a deal.

They did not file the settlement, though, and attorneys for both sides said after the hearing that it would take some time to work through the approval process. Judge Lauren Reeder must sign off on the final agreement, but the Texas Attorney General’s Office also must sign off on the judgment bond – the order that will allow the city to spread the $650 million cost of the backpay over 25 to 30 years.

Lawyers for both sides said they want bond attorneys to review the settlement’s language before they file it in court. City Attorney Arturo Michel said they are aiming to finalize everything in the city’s current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

[…]

Meanwhile, at least two City Council members began raising concerns about the financial consequences of the deal. Council Members Edward Pollard and Tiffany Thomas wrote a letter Monday to Whitmire asking for more details on the arrangement.

“We are in agreement that our firefighters must be paid a competitive salary, however, due to minimal engagement from your office on any specifics, and non-response from you to previous emails on the subject, we have questions on whether the proposed deals is in the city’s best financial interest, or will it ultimately cause dire fiscal challenges that will impact services city wide for years to come,” the two council members wrote.

Budget Director Melissa Dubowski has said the city will have to close a $160 million budget gap in the next fiscal year, a figure that does not account for the firefighters’ raises. City Hall and union officials so far have declined to answer questions about specific details of the deal that go beyond the information they have released in press releases, citing the confidential nature of the mediation talks.

Whitmire’s office has not said how much the projected raises, which include a 10% pay hike on July 1, will cost, or how it plans to pay for them.

Pollard and Thomas asked how Houston firefighters’ current compensation compares to other Texas cities, whether the administration plans to ask voters to amend or eliminate the city’s cap on property tax revenue growth to help pay for the deal and what interest rate the city will have to pay on the $650 million judgment bond, among other questions.