We’ll see what City Council makes of the firefighter pay agreement

There’s a bit of pushback happening.
Mayor John Whitmire’s administration and officials from the Houston firefighters union are hoping to get final approval in May or June on a massive settlement deal to end their nearly decade-long contract stalemate.
The two sides announced last week they signed an agreement that would give firefighters $650 million in backpay, along with up to 34% in raises over the next five years. They were in court Monday morning to notify the judge overseeing the 7-year-old court case on the matter that they had reached a deal.
They did not file the settlement, though, and attorneys for both sides said after the hearing that it would take some time to work through the approval process. Judge Lauren Reeder must sign off on the final agreement, but the Texas Attorney General’s Office also must sign off on the judgment bond – the order that will allow the city to spread the $650 million cost of the backpay over 25 to 30 years.
Lawyers for both sides said they want bond attorneys to review the settlement’s language before they file it in court. City Attorney Arturo Michel said they are aiming to finalize everything in the city’s current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Meanwhile, at least two City Council members began raising concerns about the financial consequences of the deal. Council Members Edward Pollard and Tiffany Thomas wrote a letter Monday to Whitmire asking for more details on the arrangement.
“We are in agreement that our firefighters must be paid a competitive salary, however, due to minimal engagement from your office on any specifics, and non-response from you to previous emails on the subject, we have questions on whether the proposed deals is in the city’s best financial interest, or will it ultimately cause dire fiscal challenges that will impact services city wide for years to come,” the two council members wrote.
Budget Director Melissa Dubowski has said the city will have to close a $160 million budget gap in the next fiscal year, a figure that does not account for the firefighters’ raises. City Hall and union officials so far have declined to answer questions about specific details of the deal that go beyond the information they have released in press releases, citing the confidential nature of the mediation talks.
Whitmire’s office has not said how much the projected raises, which include a 10% pay hike on July 1, will cost, or how it plans to pay for them.
Pollard and Thomas asked how Houston firefighters’ current compensation compares to other Texas cities, whether the administration plans to ask voters to amend or eliminate the city’s cap on property tax revenue growth to help pay for the deal and what interest rate the city will have to pay on the $650 million judgment bond, among other questions.
See here for the previous update. CMs Pollard and Thomas ask some good questions, and don’t seem too happy with the level of responsiveness they are getting from the Mayor at this time. Maybe they’re out on an island, and maybe they can cobble together seven other skeptics to block approval of this deal until they can get some questions answered. At the very least, pushing hard for the repeal or revision of the stupid revenue cap has to be on the table – there’s just no way to make this work without more revenue for the city, and that’s before we get to the promise to hire more cops. Asking for the details is hardly asking for a lot. Let’s start there and see where we go.
“don’t seem too happy with the level of responsiveness”?
“Asking for the details is hardly asking for a lot.”?
Pollard voted FOR millions of dollars in legal ‘representation’ for the city including supporting more money for their ‘representation’ this past August 2023. When their hired representation was in court in September 2023 they told the judge they had NO financial data ready and it would take “some time” for finance to put together something to present. This tells me the previous EIGHT YEARS the city did NOTHING to research this issue, which would be the answers Pollard and Thomas are seeking (if they are genuine in their inquiry). It really brings it home that the City really did absolutely NOTHING toward trying to resolve this issue, except pushing it through every avenue of the courts. That action makes it obvious how much the previous administration valued the firefighters, and it feels like in word only. But, after eight years, even the court system runs out of avenues. Everyone knew about this issue and the previous mayor wanted to ignore it and he was supported, even on this blog, in doing so, using the court system and people’s tax dollars to avoid his own problem and his own responsibility. Now these days are here, no one can say they didn’t have a chance to ask questions or do their own research, and blaming a new mayor while not taking the chance, when they had it, to hold the previous mayor responsible, AND voting to spend taxpayer money solely to keep this issue in court long enough for Turner to leave office, it screams disingenuous and hollow.
These city council members should have been livid at the lawyers hired to ‘represent’ the city who showed up to court in September 2023 and told the court they had NO financial data ready and it would take “some time” for finance to put together something to present. These council members should have been asking what did they approve millions of dollars in legal representation and they didn’t have any financial information in a court hearing about PAY AND BENEFITS? But, they didn’t, so if they were happy with the city having no financial information then, why do they care now? It’s hard to believe they didn’t understand their lawyers were only a delay and avoid tactic and there was no importance on gaining the information they want now. There’s to much history to try to avoid this.
What is the mayor hiding, David? Will he let the council vote on the matter before accepting a court order? That is typical Whitmire. He already announced $40 a month garbage fees.