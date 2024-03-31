Weekend link dump for March 31

“Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving away $640 million to 361 nonprofits, her organization — Yield Giving — and Lever for Change announced”.

“Spies, War, Trump: We Still Don’t Really Understand What Paul Manafort Is Up To”.

“What’s needed is a narrative frame about the Trump presidency, crystalizing the choice facing voters, on which all of Trump’s disturbing remarks can be hung—regardless of their intended meaning.”

A deep dive into Mister Rogers’ fashion style.

“As a vocal critic of media coverage of the far-right, I am often asked how the media should cover them. This is a complex issue for a variety of reasons. One is that there is a big tension between how the media are seen by many journalists and readers and what they really are. The idea that the media are the watchdog of democracy is popular, including among journalists, but the reality is that almost all media are businesses. Consequently, they ultimately have an economic, not a political or democratic, logic. Which explains their symbiotic relationship with the far-right. This is not to say that things cannot be improved.”

“Seven states have legalized human composting to date, including Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Vermont, and New York.”

A billionaire and his many thugs can avoid a whole lot of scrutiny for just about anything.

“There are clear economic and adaptability benefits to farmers who raise pythons rather than raising pigs”.

“Elon Musk Loses Pathetic Defamation Case Against Hate Speech Watchdog”.

People who like this sort of thing will probably find this the sort of thing that they like.

“Jeopardy! celebrated its 9,000th episode with the Friday, March 22 installment. And every single one of them for the past 40 years has been announced by Johnny Gilbert, who at 95 is still going strong.”

RIP, George W. S. Abbey, former director of the Johnson Space Center and a longtime leader at NASA who was on the team that earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom for bringing home astronauts on the troubled Apollo 13 mission.

“Once you figure that out, you know who’s being scammed in this deal. The answer is: anyone who buys stock in DWAC.”

“And if anyone truly deserves to have Trump steal their money and ruin their lives, it’s his fans. You really can’t argue against it. The face-eating leopards have to eat somebody’s faces, after all, and if people are lining up to get their faces eaten, then it’s difficult to muster up the energy to try to talk them out of it.”

“Several Apple customers recently reported being targeted in elaborate phishing attacks that involve what appears to be a bug in Apple’s password reset feature.”

“Meet the Hos.” I wish that were the start of a joke, but if it is, the joke’s on us.

“Why IVF looks different in the US than in the rest of the world”.

Some birdwatching drama for you.

RIP, Joe Lieberman, former Senator and Vice Presidential candidate.

Disbar him. He should totally be locked up too, but one step at a time.

“Online Conspiracies About the Baltimore Bridge Collapse Are Out of Control“.

“The U.S. State Department on Wednesday offered up to $10 million for information on the “Blackcat” ransomware gang who hit the UnitedHealth Group’s tech unit and snarled insurance payments across America.”

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema circuit is reportedly up for sale. Hope whoever buys it doesn’t screw it up.

RIP, Louis Gossett, Jr, trailblazing actor who won an Emmy for Roots and an Oscar for An Officer And A Gentleman.

