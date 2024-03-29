Dispatches from Dallas, March 29 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: Ken Paxton gets off with a slap on the wrist; repercussions from the election including a Big Lie-inspired recount in my state house district; infrastructure problems in the Metroplex both physical and online; Dallas bond and charter updates; Dallas courts news; immigration stories; eclipsonomics; Black history in Fort Worth; what happened to jalapenos; and a gorilla baby leaves the Fort Worth Zoo to find a foster mom.

The biggest Metroplex-associated story this week is, of course, Collin County’s favorite boy skating one more time with a fine, community service, and legal ethics education as a plea deal for securities fraud, as noted by our host earlier this week. Like most of us, I’m disappointed, and believe the man is a crook even if even the law never catches up with him. The DMN and Star-Telegram have some opinions (negative) about this action. According to the Dallas Observer, Paxton will be doing his community service in Collin County, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for news about what he’s up to. What does it all mean? Texas Standard has some early guesses.

In other news:

