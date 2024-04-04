Extending parking meter hours downtown

I’m okay with this.

Houston City Council will vote to extend the time residents will have to pay city parking meters on Wednesday.

The current ordinance requires drivers who park in metered spots to pay between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The new ordinance would keep the start time at 7 a.m., but extend the period people will have to pay to 2 a.m.

The new change will not increase parking rates, if passed, but is expected to generate more revenue for the city, said Council Member Edward Pollard, who introduced the agenda item with Council Members Fred Flickinger and Tiffany Thomas.

“This is a way in which we can trickle on small amounts that will add up over time,” Pollard said.

City ordinance requires ParkHouston, which oversees parking meters in Houston, to keep a $2 million fund balance. Any revenue made that exceeds the fund balance goes into the city’s general fund, said Billy Rudolph, chief of staff of the city’s Administrative and Regulatory Affairs Department.

Before the pandemic, the city received approximately $10 million in ParkHouston revenue for the general fund, Rudolph said. Last year, the city received approximately $5 million.

Pollard believes that cash amount could double with the extension.

“The administration says that we’re broke,” Pollard said. “I don’t necessarily believe that, but I do believe that we are going to have to find ways to bring in more revenue.”

[…]

Mayor John Whitmire did not respond directly to questions of whether he would support the proposal, but he said that a robust discussion would likely follow at City Council this week.

“In this case, three Council Members are playing an active role by introducing an idea to help bring additional revenue to the city,” Whitmire wrote in a statement. “Such a privilege also comes with a duty to do more than present a good idea.”

Whitmire added that before this proposal could go forward, council members would have to get input from the public and weigh the potential unintended consequences of implementing the change.

While Pollard is optimistic about the potential change, business leaders who work downtown, where many of the city’s parking meters are located, are raising red flags.

Kris Larson, president and CEO of Downtown Houston, which operates as the umbrella group for the area’s development organizations, told the Chronicle he was first approached about the potential changes by the mayor’s office and Council Member Joaquin Martinez, who represents downtown – not by the three members of council who put the item on the agenda.

“What problem are we trying to solve with this change?” Larson asked. “Is this simply about revenue and trying to maximize the amount of revenue that the city can collect in the short term?”