Wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace arrested on murder charge

A woman who is accused of fatally shooting her nephew following a fight in northwest Harris County made her first court appearance early Saturday morning, according to documents.

Mei Wolfe, 48, is facing a murder charge after a deputies said an ongoing feud with her nephew led to her shooting him inside her home on Thursday night.

ABC13 learned the woman is the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe.

The situation unfolded in the 24300 block of Tesino River Circle before 9:30 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Wolfe’s recent college graduate nephew was staying with her after a few months of traveling.

Officials said the two got into an altercation after Mei felt that the victim overstayed his welcome. That is when Mei grabbed a pistol and fired a shot at one point, according to deputies.

Investigator said Wolfe’s husband, Bob, called 911 before unsuccessfully trying to stop the altercation and removing the weapon from his wife’s hand.

Wolfe’s nephew was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old James Wolfe II.

A judge granted Wolfe’s bond at $100,000. She was ordered not to have firearms and will have to surrender her passport if she bonds out.