Primary runoff day is tomorrow

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth reminds voters that Tuesday, May 28, is Election Day for the Primary Runoff Elections. Voters can cast their ballots in person at one of the more than 300 vote centers in Harris County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Over 18,200 votes were cast in person during the five days of early voting for the May 28 Primary Runoff Elections,” said Clerk Hudspeth, the county’s chief election official. “If you did not participate in early voting, your last opportunity to vote in this election is Tuesday, May 28.”

Primary elections are how the Republican and Democratic parties determine their respective nominees for the November general election. The May 28 Primary Runoff Elections determine the winner for the contests in which no candidate received more than 50 percent of votes during the March 5 primaries.

“The important thing for voters to remember is that they must vote in the same party’s runoff election that they voted in during the March 5 primaries,” added Clerk Hudspeth. Voters who cast their ballot in the Republican primary on March 5 can only participate in the Republican runoff election. The same is true for Democratic primary voters. Eligible voters who did not cast a ballot in the March 5 primaries can choose which party’s runoff election to vote in on May 28.”

The address where a voter is registered and which party’s primary they chose to vote in determines what contests will be on the ballot. Voters can view and print their personalized sample ballot to take to the polls on the Harris Votes website.

Not all Republican voters in Harris County will have a contest on their May 28 Republican Primary Runoff election ballot. Only Republican voters residing in Congressional District 7 or Congressional District 29 can vote in the Republican Primary Runoff election.

All Democratic voters in Harris County have at least three countywide contests on their ballot, including the Justice, 14th County Court of Appeals District, Place 3, 486th Judicial District Judge, and County Tax Assessor-Collector. Voters registered within the applicable districts may also vote in contests for State Senator District 15, State Representative District 139, State Representative District 146, and Constable 5.

Additional election information, including the acceptable forms of identification needed to vote, is available at www.HarrisVotes.com. For news and updates on social media, follow @HarrisVotes.