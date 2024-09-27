Dispatches from Dallas, September 27 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, more on Eddie Garcia’s departure from the Dallas Police Department and the resignation (ahead of the sack) of Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey. We also have election updates; the latest on the State Fair gun ban; Tarrant County jail business; protests in my neighborhood; a growth moratorium in the Dallas suburbs; the DART budget; connecting the dots on how a North Texas Nazi in trouble for threatening the DA in Nashville is linked to an old not-favorite; a Dallas home rental compay settles with the FTC for screwing over rentals; the manager of the shelter in Denton that euthanized a family pet against its own rules loses her job; and a professor at UTSW gets a major medical award for research that might improve my life.

The biggest news this week in Dallas dropped as I was writing last week: Eddie Garcia, the much-courted chief of Dallas’ police department, was leaving. I knew we’d see more and here it is: he’s retiring from law enforcement (which gets him out of his implicit contract with the city of Dallas) and moving to Austin to work as assistant City Manager with T.C. Broadnax. The move blindsided the Council here. In an interview with the DMN, Garcia says it wasn’t the HERO initiatives on public safety that drove him out, and that he’d been thinking of retiring anyway, but it’s hard not to read between the lines that Broadnax’s departure to Dallas drove the change.

DMN also has an explainer about the DPD chief’s job and speculation about who could be next.

The biggest news in Fort Worth is that Angelica Ramsey, the superintendent of Fort Worth ISD is out after weeks of controversy around her tenure. She’s out next week, on October 1. The Star-Telegram has an explainer about the problems with the district: declining enrollment and the need to consolidate schools, poor test results compared to other districts, and Ramsey’s arrival during a change in reading instruction. They don’t mention the tax shenanigans in Tarrant County and the politicization of the appraisal district, but that can’t help on the money side either. The Star-Telegram also has an editorial asking when the FWISD board pays for its share in the district’s problems, which I suspect is not in the near term.

In other news:

