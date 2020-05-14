Texas blog roundup for the week of May 11

This installment of the weekly Texas Progressive Alliance blog roundup has been done entirely by murder hornets.

Off the Kuff adds Rep. Chip Roy to the active roster of death squad enthusiasts.

Dos Centavos tells us about his hometown’s battle with COVID-19, and whose experience with Greg Abbott isn’t much different than that of Big City leaders.

Socratic Gadfly has, over the last 10 days or so, written twice about the Jesse Ventura for Green Party presidential nominee nuttery. He first talks about how this shows how much Jesse is Just.Another.Politician.™ In a follow-up, he said he wants to see exactly what was in the “letter of interest” Jesse’s minions sent to the Green Party and who signed it, as the Green Party currently risks looking like Just.Another.Political.Party™.

================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Scott Braddock chronicles Greg Abbott’s various power moves during the crisis.

Lisa Gray interviewed Braddock about the “full-on culture war” that Abbott and others are leading over COVID-19.

Paradise in Hell brings us an important butt-shaking legal update.

Dan Solomon hands out some awards for coronavirus performance.

Paul Basaldua shows how recovered COVID-19 patients can help others by donating their plasma.

Beyond Bones would like to put your mind at ease about those murder hornets.

