Thanksgiving video break: At least we still have old favorites

I think we can all agree that this is not the Thanksgiving we thought we were going to get when the year started. So let’s be thankful for the things we do have, like the comfort of the familiar.
I am thankful for my family, my health, my continued pleasure in doing this blog, and the people I have met along the way. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Alice’s Restaurant is a cherished part of the shared heritage of most of the OTK posters. It’s something that brings us together. Thanks for posting this, Kuff.
Thankful for you and your blogging, Kuff. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!