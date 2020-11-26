Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Thanksgiving video break: At least we still have old favorites

Nov 26th, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

I think we can all agree that this is not the Thanksgiving we thought we were going to get when the year started. So let’s be thankful for the things we do have, like the comfort of the familiar.

I am thankful for my family, my health, my continued pleasure in doing this blog, and the people I have met along the way. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

2 Comments

  1. Bill Daniels says:
    November 26, 2020 at 9:19 am

    Alice’s Restaurant is a cherished part of the shared heritage of most of the OTK posters. It’s something that brings us together. Thanks for posting this, Kuff.

  2. Jeff N. says:
    November 26, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Thankful for you and your blogging, Kuff. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!

