Texas blog roundup for the week of December 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance has installed an “Inauguration Day Countdown Clock” app on all its devices as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has wrapped up his look at recent Presidential results with analyses of East, Central, and West Texas.

SocraticGadfly, noting Biden’s fall-offs vs. Hillary Clinton, and of course vs. Obama, looks at minority voters vs the Democratic reservation, and about minorities looking beyond the two-party box.



And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Peter Hotez says “goodbye and good riddance” to Scott Atlas.

Sanford Nowlin previews the legislative budget battle.

The Bloggess presents Year Eleven of the James Garfield Miracle.

Jessica Montoya Coggins worries about the next phase of anti-abortion legislation in Texas.

The Dallas Observer chronicles some election reality denial by Tarrant County Republicans.

The San Antonio Report notes the cleanliness of the San Antonio River.

