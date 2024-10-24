Texas blog roundup for the week of October 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance is going to be bugging you about whether you’ve voted yet for the next two weeks as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff published interviews with Kristin Hook, candidate in CD21, and Laurel Swift, candidate in HD121.

SocraticGadfly takes a skeptical look at Voters of Tomorrow, which thrust itself into the news last week.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project is writing daily notes & observations about the Houston/Harris County response to the right wing threat to our freedom. Please visit the blog often!

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lone Star Project reminds us once again about Tarrant County’s terrible MAGA Sheriff.

The Current reports Kristin Hook’s accurate assessment of Rep. Chip Roy’s character.

Law Dork brings the stunning news of Robbie Roberson’s last minute reprieve of execution.

The Dallas Observer notes that our state is a national leader in “educational gag orders”.

The Fort Worth Report ponders their local news scene after the Star-Telegram announced its reduction in print editions.

Lone Star Left considers Democrat Sam Eppler’s chances in CD24.

Related Posts: