Dispatches from Dallas, November 1 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: more on the Roberson case; election updates and the HERO amendments; the latest on Crystal Mason; the new Dallas police monitor; updates on the Marvin Nichols reservoir and the GAF shingle plant; more from the nuns in Arlington, who are maybe not nuns any more; the War on Christmas comes to. or maybe for, Neiman Marcus; a local JFK tour that’s longer and more expensive than I expected; where to get your OG Lu-Ann Platter fix in the Metroplex; and more.

The mister and I voted this week. We had to get up and be in line at about 7 AM to get in and out quickly. We’d planned to vote Friday on the way out of town to the Texas Renaissance Festival (we had a great time) but the line was over an hour long. Early morning was the only time the election judges were seeing short lines. We were both in and through the line in under half an hour even with the Dallas ballot, which isn’t as long as the Houston ballot but wasn’t short either.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Apple’s shoegaze and dreampop essentials, which seemed right for Halloween, which is when I’m writing this post.

I know the biggest story this week is really the upcoming election, but I’m stuck on the role that the Robert Roberson case is playing in Texas politics. I said last week that I was really glad that Jeff Leach was interfering in the trial, but I didn’t know he’d also asked the judge to consider a new trial and that the request was an ethics violation. I still appreciate Leach acting on a matter of conscience (and hope the State Bar treats him accordingly) but I’m not enjoying watching Ken Paxton question Leach’s, or well, anybody’s ethics and ask Leach to resign, a standard Paxton won’t live up to in his own cases. Also I was sad to read that the maternal family of Roberson’s child still wants him executed.

Last but not least, it turns out, unsurprisingly, that the allegations about sexual abuse and some other matters brought up in Paxton’s brief about the Roberson case weren’t in the actual court records. This is because they weren’t part of the prosecution’s case but were merely mentioned in the prosecution’s notes. Pretty sure Paxton doesn’t consider accusing Roberson of molesting a baby without sufficient evidence to bring it to trial an ethical lapse.

In other news, starting with next week’s election:

Related Posts: