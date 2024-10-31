November 2024 early voting Day Ten: Slower so far than I expected

We’ve got two days of EV remaining. Your early voting results through Wednesday, Day Ten:

2024

2020

2016

2008 and 2012

The numbers after eight days of early voting are

Mail = 51,477

In Person = 961,273

Total = 1,012,750

The in person totals this week have been 97K, 92K, and 85K, in that order. Not the way I expected. Still higher than any day after Week 1 in 2020, but the daily in person average is now at 96K, below where I would have expected. The daily average in 2020 was 70K, but there were those six extra days of voting. At this point I think we’re likely to fall short of the 1.4 million early votes that I had originally expected, but it could still happen if Friday is robust. That’s eminently possible, but we’ll see what today brings first. If you want some more, see Lone Star Left‘s summary so far, and the San Antonio Report on why some people think a blue Texas goes through Bexar County.

