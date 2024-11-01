November 2024 early voting Day Eleven: One more day

Hard to believe, it seems like this election has been going on since the late 90s, but we have one day of early voting to go. Your early voting results through Thursday, Day Eleven:

2024

2020

2016

2008 and 2012

The numbers after eight days of early voting are

Mail = 54,272

In Person = 1,047,351

Total = 1,101,623

A small uptick from Wednesday but still less than 90K total. We’re going to need over 300K votes today to match the early vote total from 2020. I do think we’ll get a bigger Election Day turnout than we got in 2020, if only because it’s hard to imagine getting a smaller share of the vote on Election Day. Between tomorrow and Tuesday we’ll need about a half million votes to match the final tally from 2020, and we’ll need more than that to equal turnout as a percentage of registered voters. We’ll see what today brings. Anyone out there who still hasn’t voted yet? I voted on Wednesday.

