November 2024 early voting Day Eight: Second Monday

We’re in the second and final week of early voting. There are now four days of EV remaining. Your early voting results through Monday, Day Eight:

2024

2020

2016

2008 and 2012

The numbers after eight days of early voting are

Mail = 45,916

In Person = 783,850

Total = 829,766

As I thought, the second Monday of 2024, with 96,919 in person votes, exceeded the second and third Mondays of 2020 (74,827 and 52,175 in person votes, though the second Monday in 2020 also had 17K mail ballots arrive) and the second Monday of 2016 (69,323). The second Monday totals were less than any day in Week 1 for 2020 and for 2016 other than the first Monday. That was also true for 2024, but the dropoff was obviously smaller than it was in 2020. We’re still averaging a bit more than 110K in person votes for each of the six weekdays in 2024, compared to a bit less than 106K for the first five weekdays (remember that initial four-day week) in 2020. That gap will widen as we go. I think Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday, with an uptick on Thursday and a bigger step up on Friday. That’s a typical pattern, anyway. Have you voted yet?

Related Posts: