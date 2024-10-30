It’s crawl-out-from-under-a-rock season

As predictable as the end of Daylight Saving Time around here.

Three Houston-area Republicans have filed a lawsuit alleging that “tens of thousands” of people should be purged from the Harris County voter roll amid a national push to cast doubts on the November election.

Steven Hotze, Joseph Trahan and Caroline Kane are accusing Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett of failing to remove ineligible voters, claiming that the list of Harris County registered voters includes people who are disqualified from voting for a broad range of reasons, including those who have moved out of Harris County, are deceased or are registered at a commercial address where they do not reside, according to court documents.

[…]

Hotze is no stranger to election lawsuits. A federal judge rejected Hotze’s effort in 2020 to toss out 127,000 ballots cast by Harris County voters at drive-thru locations. Hotze is also facing multiple felony charges in connection with an assault related to conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, in which he is accused of conspiring with others to threaten an air conditioning repairman they believed had fake ballots in his vehicle. The man was allegedly held at gunpoint.

The two other plaintiffs are candidates on the November ballot. Trahan is the Republican nominee for Texas State Senate District 15, while Kane is running as the Republican nominee for U.S. House of Representatives District 7.

According to their petition, the plaintiffs are seeking a judicial declaration that Bennett has repeatedly violated the Texas Election Code “due to multiple instances of ill-advised and illegal alterations of election procedures.”

They argue “countless” discrepancies have arisen when comparing the list of Harris County registered voters against the National Change of Address database, a resource that contains records of individuals who have filed a change-of-address with the U.S. Postal Service.

The petition goes on to say those alleged discrepancies could be used in court to toss out election results: “A Court will be unable to ascertain whether these specific voters did or did not cast a legal vote in the specific election that is eventually contested in Harris County.”

The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 18, three days before the start of early voting in Texas.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee reacted to the lawsuit in a social media post Monday, telling the plaintiffs: “My office will fight back — see you in court.”

But just last week, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, a Republican appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, put out a news release reassuring voters that Texas elections are secure.

“Texas leads the way when it comes to election security, and I want voters to know our state and county officials are ready for the November election,” Nelson said in a statement.