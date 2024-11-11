Precinct analysis: In my neighborhood

I won’t have access to a Harris County canvass for a couple of weeks, and I may or may not do some countywide comparisons, but I did wonder about how the vote went in my neighborhood. I do a lot of walking, I cover the basic area on foot or on bike pretty regularly, and at least at a vibes level things looked a lot like 2020. Lots of Harris and anti-Trump signs, and the small number of pro-Trump signs were just about all in the same yards as they were four years ago. Nothing to make me think that things right around me were any different.

But there’s vibes and there’s data, and it’s easy enough to look at the canvass returns on the Harris County Clerk website to see what the actual deal was in Precincts 0003 and 0004, where I do most of my walking. Here’s the story the numbers told:

Year Dem Rep Other Under Total ============================================ 2024 2,840 1,190 63 89 4,182 2020 2,307 956 70 37 3,370 2016 1,658 553 186 145 2,542 2012 1,316 935 82 22 2,355 Year Dem Rep Other Under ==================================== 2024 67.91% 28.46% 1.51% 2.13% 2020 68.47% 28.37% 2.08% 1.10% 2016 65.22% 21.75% 7.32% 5.70% 2012 55.88% 39.70% 3.48% 0.93% Allred 2,930 70.06% Cruz 1,145 27.38% Other 79 1.89% Under 28 0.67%

A few caveats up front. Voting precincts get redrawn every ten years as well, so this comparison is by nature apples to oranges. I don’t have a map of the pre-2021 boundaries to do a comparison, but I can tell you that as far as registered voters goes, Precinct 0004 is more or less the same while Precinct 0003 now has slightly more than double what it had before. This is why there were so many more votes cast between 2020 and 2024.

That difference could have been even greater, except that in 2020 nearly every voter in both precincts turned out. I mean, 98.94% turnout in 0003, 90.60% in 0004. That’s why there were so many more votes cast in 2020 than in 2016 and 2012. In the other three years listed, turnout for the two precincts combined was in the mid-to-upper 70s. Good, but not world-beating.

That of course is a significant difference in its own right – some nontrivial number of people showed up exclusively in 2020. We can speculate about the reasons for that, but note that the outlier is 2020. Those precincts were the same as in 2016 and 2012, but the voter behavior was quite different. Please incorporate that fact into any hot takes you may have about this year. Note also that even with the extreme variation in turnout, the percentages from 2020 and 2024 are nearly the same.

I originally intended to just do the three Trump years, but then I got curious and threw in 2012 as well. I’m now glad I did, because you can see another stark difference from that year to the subsequent ones. The blue shift in affluent white areas happened here too. Good to know, but not too surprising. I’m pretty sure I know who a few of those Romney-but-not-Trump voters are.

“Other” includes Libertarian, Green, and write-in candidates. There were 18 such votes cast for Evan McMullin in 2016. Outside of that, I could have counted them on my hands and had plenty of fingers left over.

I calculate the percentages including the undervotes, which is not how they would show up on an official report. Normally, we use the votes cast in the race as the denominator. If I did that here, Hillary Clinton gets 69.17% of the votes, while Joe Biden gets 69.21%, which is as insignificant a difference as you can imagine. But I felt that the undervotes tell a story as well, so I included them. Feel free to argue with me about that in the comments.

The bottom line is that at least in my neighborhood, the Kamala Harris/Donald Trump race was nearly identical to the Joe Biden/Donald Trump race, at least as far as percentages go. Turnout was different, but again that was a function of 2020 being unusual, not 2024. If the rest of the country voted like my two precincts here, the current discourse would not be the same. So it goes.

I threw in the Senate race for 2024 at the bottom for grins. As observed elsewhere, there were some Trump/Allred voters in my neighborhood. If I ever find myself talking to one of them, you can bet I’ll have questions.

That’s it for now. I’ve got a couple more posts that don’t depend on the full canvass queued up, and I’ll do more of these when that canvass is available. And as I feel like it. Let me know if you have any questions.

