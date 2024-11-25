Where that lack of trust in HISD comes from

Exhibit A.

Harvard Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Association welcomed its new principal, Sharon Pe Benito, and assistant principal, Molly Lashway, with cakes decorated in the school’s colors and “H” logo. The pair received gift cards to local restaurants as part of the welcome.

Shortly after, parents learned Pe Benito abruptly resigned. Houston ISD’s Central Division Superintendent Luz Martinez emailed families Tuesday that “after extensive bullying on social media, she determined this job was no longer in her personal or professional best interest.”

Harvard has been appointed an interim principal, Stefanie Spencer, for the rest of the year, during which the community will weigh in on a profile of ideal candidate characteristics for a permanent principal, Martinez wrote.

While Harvard parents welcome Spencer and laud her experience as a former Goose Creek CISD and Spring Branch ISD principal, community members were bewildered by the principal shuffle that began when HISD put principal Shelby Calabrese on leave and has since been recommended for termination for reasons that have not been made public.

Harvard’s assistant principal Alejandra Perez was also reassigned to Memorial Elementary, where Lashway was assigned away from. The school’s magnet coordinator and executive director, who oversees the principal, were also reassigned.

Parents were disturbed that Pe Benito’s hiring process did not include community input, Harvard father Josh Brodbeck said.

“Anyone who’s worked for any organization that has had its leadership swiftly removed without warning knows that doing that really does throw that organization into a certain amount of disarray,” Brodbeck added. “But then for the district to have handled it — or I should say mishandled it since they originally placed Dr. C on leave — for them to have mishandled it this way has only made things incrementally worse.”

Parents are hoping for some semblance of stability so students can finish out the year, he said.

“This has gone beyond the matter of trust, and now it’s about just basic competence,” he said of the abrupt changes. “Are these people even competent of running schools? That’s what has us really worried right now, because again, look at what’s happened at Harvard in just the course of a month.”

Harvard parent Ryan Sothen said the changes are a continuation of the anxiety and instability that began since Mike Miles was appointed superintendent. He noted that Harvard will now have its sixth executive director with the recent reassignment of their former executive director, Wendy Craft.

“That’s quite a bit of turnover that directly impacts the principals,” Sothen noted, adding the school also went through three principals within a month. “And the fact that the last one was in such rapid succession and seemed very disorganized — it really raises the question around the overall stability leadership strategy going into it.” He added this creates anxiety in parents and teachers, permeating to the students.