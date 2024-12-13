Will Cornyn get MAGAed in the 2026 primary?

From The Downballot (scroll to the bottom of the “Senate” section).

It’s hard being in a position of having to sympathize with John Cornyn, but here we are. Cornyn’s bad, but he at least occasionally tries to do govern-y things that are intended to benefit society as a whole. Those other three…yeah, no. But that’s the March of 2026 we might have in store for us.

There was a time when I’d have openly cheered for the worst candidate to win in a race like this, on the theory that they’d be easier to beat. I do think Cornyn would be the strongest candidate of the four, but that’s not the same as saying the others would be vulnerable in the general election. I’d like for that to be true, and maybe by then things will have gone sufficiently off the rails to make it plausible, but we’ve all been burned way too many times to put any faith in the proposition. Let’s wait and see if any of them, or any other equally ridiculous but dangerous loonies take concrete steps towards a primary challenge.

