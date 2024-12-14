Dispatches from Dallas, December 14 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: elections news; Dallas HERO’s connection with the incoming presidential administration; the State of the City in Dallas; City Manager picks and issues in Dallas and Fort Worth; the first Prop S suit against the City of Dallas is coming; quick hits from the suburbs and local districts; more from the UNT Health Science Center body-selling scandal; the Dallas Black Dance Theater saga comes to an end for now; Christmas Sweater Day at Dallas City Hall. And more!

Not in this week’s post: everything going on with David Cook (R-Mansfield) and his bid to become speaker of the Texas House, because that situation is moving so quickly and unpleasantly that anything I write will be wrong by the time it’s published. What a mess!

This week’s post was brought to you by NPR’s best songs of 2024, which is a mixed bag but is introducing me to a lot of new artists. I still like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter best.

