Dispatches from Dallas, January 17 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: news from the Lege and about the upcoming May elections in North Texas. Also: the Dallas City Manager hiring process is limping to a close; Mayor Johnson changes his mind about the HERO propositions; Fort Worth PD seizes photos from an art museum as possible kiddie porn; Tarrant County jail news, including folks arrested at a County Commissioners’ meeting over protesting deaths; schools news, particularly the discussion about Keller ISD splitting up; water infrastructure news including the latest on the Marvin Nichols reservoir; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of PJ Harvey. One of my goals for 2025 is to listen to more music by women artists, so expect to hear about a lot of women this year.

The big news this week is that the Texas legislature is again in session. As noted by our host, Democrats managed to keep the worst Republican, David Cook, (R-Mansfield), out of the speakership in favor of a slightly less bad Republican, Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock). Cook had pledged to keep all Democrats out of leadership; Burrows didn’t. That’s the slightly less bad.

We’re still in the “what are we going to do this year?” part of the session, so here’s what some of our North Texas legislators have to say:

In other news:

Related Posts: