Texas blog roundup for the week of January 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance says one week down, 208 to go as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed three more Harris county races from 2024, in which Democrats did considerably better.

SocraticGadfly looked at issues of gullibility and bad coverage in recent Libertarian Party news reporting.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project wrote about 8 full years & still going strong of the John Cornyn Houston Office Protest. It has never been more important for people to see others like themselves standing up for democracy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jeff Rotkoff eulogizes Cecile Richards.

The Observer publishes one final interview with Cecile Richards.

Your Local Epidemiologist warns of the dangers that RFK Jr’s “back to nature” pablum would bring.

CultureMap has the snow day pictures of zoo animals you were looking for.

The Dallas Observer reviews the last four years of Ken Paxton lawsuits against the Biden administration.

City of Yes has an optimistic take on transportation policy under Tr*mp.

