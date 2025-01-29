How deep is this funding freeze?

The chaos is the point.

Houston and Harris County on Tuesday were scrambling to figure out the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s pause on federal grants and aid, a move local officials said could hold up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

The pause – and potential future elimination of federal money – could have far-reaching impacts on the city and county’s operating budgets and constituent services.

The White House memo directly mentions a pause on foreign aid and federal assistance to nonprofits while going further to pause programs including, but not limited to, “DEI, woke gender ideology and the green new deal.” The pause is not meant to have a sweeping, across-the-board impact on federal programs, according to a second memo from the administration, but local officials said the directive is too vague.

Local governments in Houston and across the country worked against a 4 p.m. (Central Time) deadline Tuesday to identify what programs and services could be impacted.

“It is impossible to put into words how far-reaching this could be. There are so many programs that are partially or fully funded federally,” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said. “This has the potential to freeze Harris County.”

Menefee said the pause could put some public housing initiatives, infrastructure projects and a $250 million grant for solar panels at risk. Earlier this month, the county received a $2 million federal grant to assess the safety of more than a dozen railroad crossings in the area following the death of a Milby High School student who was struck by a train on his way to school. That funding also could be at risk, the county attorney said.

Menefee said his office also got a letter and notification from the U.S. Department of Energy that said recipients had to “stop everything” under Trump’s order.

The city still is working to determine how much of its upcoming funding will be affected, officials from the mayor and controller’s offices said. With the upcoming budget already facing a $230 million shortfall, a pause or eventual elimination of federal funds to existing programs could have significant effects.

Harris County also is finalizing the potential financial impact but Menefee’s office described it as a “large portion” of the county’s budget.

Menefee said his office is considering what legal action to take and has consulted with at least one attorney general about partnering in litigation. At least seven state attorneys general, including those in New York and California, announced plans to file a lawsuit against Trump’s order. The National Council of Nonprofits already filed for a temporary restraining order Tuesday.

The original memo released by the federal Office of Management and Budget on Monday ordered the analysis of federal programs to ensure funds went toward the administration’s top priorities and were in line with a slew of executive orders released in the first days of Trump’s presidency.

Federal agencies have until Feb. 10 to provide reports to the office about the paused allocations. It is unclear when awards officially could be canceled.