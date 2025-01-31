From the inbox:

On January 30th, the birthday of Franklin D. Roosevelt, and in the wake of the attempt to suspend funding of Medicaid and thousands of other federal government programs, Houston progressives are launching the Houston Progressive Caucus—a movement to shift back politics to working Houstonians. Just as FDR took on the elites, taxed the powerful, and created programs like Social Security and the minimum wage, we are organizing to fight back against today’s billionaire-controlled broken system.

With Republicans in Congress gutting food stamps, Medicaid, student loans, and veterans’ benefits, and too few Democrats fighting full force, we’re done waiting. Local organizers, precinct chairs, and working-class advocates are building a force that puts economic justice and working-class power at the center of Houston politics.

FDR built an economy that worked for the people, not just the rich. Now, politicians—mostly Republicans but also some Democrats —are selling us out. We’re organizing from the ground up to take on corruption, fight for working-class Houstonians, and make sure our party stands for the people who make this city run.

Building a Movement Rooted in Working-Class Power

The Houston Progressive Caucus (unafffiliated with the Texas Progressive Caucus) is launching with a bold plan to refocus Houston politics on the issues that actually matter—affordable housing, childcare, food, power, healthcare, good-paying jobs, and getting corporate money out of our democracy.

Precinct Chair Bloc – Organizing and mobilizing precinct chairs to push the Democratic Party to take action on kitchen-table issues.

Apartment Captain Program – Engaging renters—who make up nearly half of Houston—by organizing in apartment complexes, connecting renters to resources, and turning out working-class voters.

Fighting Corruption & Corporate Influence – Calling out politicians who take money from special interests while ignoring struggling families.

Driving Turnout, showing up for the working class, & Winning Elections – Mobilizing voters by focusing on what actually matters: affordable living, economic fairness, and holding the powerful accountable.

Why Now?

Houston is growing—but for who? Rents are skyrocketing, food prices are climbing, and wages are stagnant. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are gutting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid while cutting taxes for billionaires. And Houston’s Democratic establishment came within a hair’s breadth of losing multiple close elections in 2024.

With over 50% of Harris County precincts lacking Democratic chairs and working-class voter turnout at crisis levels, the Democratic Party is leaving votes on the table and losing winnable elections. The Houston Progressive Caucus is stepping up to change that.

The best way to beat Republicans is by standing up for working class voters. FDR showed that when Democrats fight for the working class, we win. We need to stop playing defense and start taking on corporate greed, making housing affordable, protecting wages, and lowering costs for working Houstonians. That’s how we take back Texas and our nation.

A Movement for All Houstonians – Launch Video in English & Spanish

The Houston Progressive Caucus is launching with a bilingual video highlighting the struggles of working-class Houstonians and the urgent need for change.

📽 Watch the video & join the movement: www.houstonprogressives.com

https://youtu.be/sS9rchRBCvw?si=PssO_p-LETxhisS8

How We’re Kicking Off the Movement

Social Media Blitz – Posting the launch video across Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Bluesky.

Mass Texting to Progressive & Working-Class Voters

Press & Media Outreach – Engaging local and national progressive media.

Grassroots Organizing & Member Recruitment – Signing up precinct chairs, apartment captains, and volunteers to start building real power in Houston.

Join the Movement

Houstonians are ready to take on the elites and billionaires, refocus politics on working-class issues, and build a movement that wins can sign up at www.houstonprogressives.com and follow us on social media for updates.