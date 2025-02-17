Interview with Anthony Rios and Ringo Bosley of the Houston Progressive Caucus

I reported on the creation of the Houston Progressive Caucus a couple of weeks ago, and as is my habit I had some questions about their mission and strategy beyond what was contained in their press release and on their website. So I reached out to Karthik Soora, the SD15 candidate from last year who was listed as the contact for the Caucus, and asked him if we could have a chat about it. He set me up with Anthony Rios and Ringo Bosley of the Caucus for an interview, and so here we are. I had some questions about where this came from, what kind of issues they will champion, what we should expect to see from them in the short to medium term, and more. Here’s what we talked about:

If you have any questions about them, you should click on their website or connect with them on BlueSky or elsewhere and engage directly.

