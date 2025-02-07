The kind of people we’re going to need to win back

So be careful when you encounter them.
On a recent windy, cold afternoon in [El Paso], dozens of people gathered at a park for an immigrant rights demonstration to denounce the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Some held signs reading: “Immigrants Make America Great.”
Alan, a local police officer, and his wife came and held a Mexican flag. He said he joined the demonstration because he worries about his father, an undocumented immigrant who works at a farm in southern New Mexico.
Alan said he voted for Donald Trump because of worries about the economy and because he believes Trump is pro-police and would combat the public’s negative perception of law enforcement. He said he believed Trump’s promises to make everyday items affordable for middle-class families.
But after two weeks of Trump in the White House, Alan — who declined to give his last name because he fears retaliation against his father — said he now regrets his vote. Partly because he was angered when Trump granted clemency to people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
And, he added, “I just don’t agree with how he’s going about the mass deportations.”
The temptation to yell at a guy like this is strong, I get it. But hauling out the leopard memes isn’t going to get us anything but momentary satisfaction, mostly of the grim kind. We need for there to be a lot of people like this, and we need for there to be an open channel of communication with them, to help them understand what is happening and what they need to do about it. Feel however you want to feel about this guy, but we need him and his wife and as many of his relatives and friends as we can get for the next election and the ones after that. Eyes on the prize, y’all.
