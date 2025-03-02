Weekend link dump for March 2

“Refusing vaccines is withdrawing from the community health bank without depositing anything back into it. A lot of people think that choosing not to vaccinate will only affect their own children, but this is not true.”

“Too many male contestants treat the experiment like a joke, and so it becomes one. I suggest the show take the joke one step further: Love Is Blind should make the men date AI women.”

“Hoopla, a service that provides public libraries around the country with ebooks, announced that it will do more to prevent the spread of low quality AI-generated books after a 404 Media investigation showed that they were common on its platform.”

“It turns out Bikini Bottom is in Frisco, Texas.”

“EPA chief Lee Zeldin has launched an attack on the agency’s $20 billion clean energy loan program.”

“The Trump administration has directed a federal agency to disconnect its electric vehicle charging stations, part of the president’s agenda to roll back progress on EVs and clean energy.”

RIP, Roberta Flack, Grammy-winning singer whose hits include “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song”.

“The OPM memo is just one of many Trump actions generating fear of a new “Lavender Scare”—a purge that could roll back decades of LGBTQ gains and send those who remain in the government back into the closet.”

“The point isn’t to clown on [Kevin] Hassett—the world is full of silly people—but rather to demonstrate how bankrupt the conservative intellectual world has become. Because no system based on any kind of merit would elevate a man like Hassett to the the heights he has reached.”

RIP, Lynne Marie Stewart, actor and comedienne known for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

The fascinating history of low-flow toilets, which really do work well.

“A story with Bad Bosses in it has no room for other villains. By enthusiastically embracing the role of Bad Bosses, Musk and Vought ensure widespread and growing sympathy for the federal workers who have to put up with their foolishness and assholery.”

“Nearly 40% of the federal contracts that President Donald Trump’s administration claims to have canceled as part of its signature cost-cutting program aren’t expected to save the government any money, the administration’s own data shows.”

Run away! Run away!

“But now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned and Donald Trump is back in the White House, many on the right feel they no longer need to hide the naked sexism fueling their movement or put up with the annoyance of women in even token leadership positions.”

RIP, Michelle Trachtenberg, actor best known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and Harriet the Spy.

Wishing Diana Taurasi a happy and healthy retirement after her legendary WNBA career.

RIP, Gene Hackman, iconic film actor and two-time Oscar winner who had so many good roles in The French Connection, Unforgiven, Hoosiers, The Conversation, Superman, and more. His wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were also found dead by local law enforcement. At the time that I write this, no foul play is suspected.

“Sabotaging the flu vaccine will kill people.”

“Let’s be clear, the Democrat demand is really simple. It’s that the President commits to following the law. That’s it. It’s not a big deal.”

Clowns. Who https://apnews.com/video/influencer-brothers-andrew-and-tristan-tate-charged-with-human-trafficking-return-to-u-s-b555f4b9bfe44e13be5e8bf966be9c25″>keep finding new ways to make us all less safe. Evil, incompetent clowns.

“In the end, the real Epstein scandal occurred long ago, when a wealthy financier preyed on women and girls, was given a 2008 sweetheart deal to avoid federal charges, and whose victims were never afforded the opportunity to face him in court. There is, of course, a chance that Bondi will succeed in shaking loose genuinely new documents. For now, though, the whole saga looks like little more than a distraction from the Trump administration’s ongoing dismantling of the federal government—and a bitter disappointment to the people who believed he’d keep at this one promise.”

“‘On Friday, Trump announced a posthumous pardon for Pete Rose, who died at age 83 in September after he was banned from by the league and the Baseball Hall of Fame after he was accused in 1989 of betting on the Cincinnati Reds during his time as a player and team manager.” His old man rant about how MLB and the Hall of Fame so badly mistreated Rose is possible the most on brand thing Trump has done this year.

“The only addition or rather central point here is that 18F was mostly made up of Silicon Valley types who had or could make much more money in the private sector and were into the idea of making great government portals for the American people. That sounds corny. But that’s the essence of it. The additional part is that this and USDS, which is also basically dead now, were in critical ways what many Americans think Musk either is or should be doing: bringing in top private sector people to staff responsive and flexible teams to make things that actually work. From that quote above it’s very clear they’re not just collateral damage of Musk’s wilding spree but a specific target of it.”

RIP, David Johansen, singer, songwriter, actor, frontman for the New York Dolls, probably best known as retro lounge singer Buster Poindexter.

Related Posts: