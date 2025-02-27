First Texas measles death recorded

Very sad.

A school-aged child has died in Lubbock from measles, the first death reported in an ongoing outbreak that has infected more than 120 people in West Texas since January, Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on Wednesday.

According to state officials, the child, who was unvaccinated, was hospitalized in Lubbock last week. It is not clear whether the child lived in Lubbock or where the child was infected with the measles. The Associated Press first reported the death on Wednesday.

The last time a person died of measles in Texas was in 2018 when a 10-year-old living in North Texas died. That death was not connected with an outbreak and it was not known if the case was connected to international travel at the time.

[…]

The Lubbock Health Department has hosted vaccine clinics several times this week. It is open to people who have not received the two recommended doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles. Katherine Wells, director for the city health department, said there is a potential for the virus to spread more as spring break approaches.

“The more cases we see, the more potential there is for spread,” Wells said. “People who are exposed and have been told they are exposed by public health need to stay home.”

Wells said if people get vaccinated this week, it would be fully effective in two weeks. During the vaccine clinics over the weekend, Wells said they gave between 100-150 additional measles-mumps-rubella-varicella, or MMRV vaccination, than they normally would.

About an hour south of Gaines County, Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said he and his wife are concerned about measles because they have an 8-month-old son who is below the recommended age to receive the MMRV vaccination. Two cases of measles have been reported in Ector County, according to the state. One case was an infant under a year old who was hospitalized.

“It’s the young children I’m most concerned about,” Fawcett said. “I’m concerned about our daycares and our elementary schools.”

If Ector County identifies three measles cases from separate households, the state health department could allow the county to deliver vaccines to individuals younger than a year old.

Following the news that one Texan had died of measles, Fawcett urged his constituents to stay informed and not to panic.

“This is not code red, we don’t need people running out getting tested,” Fawcett said. “If people have concerns, call a doctor.”