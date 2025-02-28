Dispatches from Dallas, February 28 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: news from the Lege that will affect traffic and transit in north Texas; things the city is doing in Dallas; where is our Dallas Mayor?; more on DPD hiring; a second death at the Tarrant County Jail; a Muslim-centric neighborhood plan in the exurbs draws our governor’s ire; Fort Worth ISD news and opinions; a Fort Worth area civil rights hero has passed; Patriot Mobile does Black history; McSweeney’s mocks UNT Denton; and new baby (well, young) capybaras at the Dallas Zoo. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Hilary Hahn, a classical violinist whose work I have always enjoyed. I haven’t had the pleasure of seeing her in person, but I always have high hopes.

The biggest and most unfortunate news in the Metroplex has already been covered by our host yesterday: there’s measles in the Metroplex. Rockwall, the county seat, is a second-ring suburb on the eastern side of Dallas out I-30 past Rowlett, which is a little closer to home than this eastern Dallas resident likes to contemplate. I’m waiting to hear back from my doctor about what steps I should take as an older woman with autoimmune issues who had the one-shot version of MMR as a child.

Meanwhile, our public health authorities are preparing for the spread of measles in north Texas. As mentioned in this article, the case in Rockwall County came from abroad and they don’t think the individual had a lot of contacts while contagious. The DMN is both using the news of the west Texas cases to encourage folks to get vaccinated and telling you whether you need the booster and the Star-Telegram is telling Fort Worth what they need to know, which is more factual and less editorial. Maybe that’s more convincing to their readership. Anyway, let’s all hope that many of the folks who are vaccine-hesitant for unscientific reasons get over it and get themselves and their kids vaccinated.

In other news:

