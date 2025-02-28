HISD’s looming school closures

Boy is this going to be fun.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles plans in the coming months to propose closing an undisclosed number of schools in the summer of 2026, as the district faces a tight budget and enrollment losses.

Budget plans published by the district Thursday detailed the timeline for considering closures, though they didn’t identify a number of campuses that will be targeted or the amount of money HISD’s state-appointed superintendent hopes to save. HISD won’t close any of its 270 schools ahead of the 2025-26 school year, the documents show.

HISD Communications Chief Alexandra Elizondo said she could not immediately comment on the plans, which were outlined in documents published ahead of the district’s first budget workshop.

“It will be discussed in the fall,” Elizondo said.

HISD’s state-appointed school board must approve any campus closures for the changes to take effect.

The plans come after HISD has lost over 30,000 students over the last five years, meaning “school closures must be considered,” district administrators wrote. HISD leaders are projecting another 8,000-student decline next school year, which would leave the district with about 170,000 students.

A combination of factors have triggered the enrollment losses, including thousands of students leaving for charter schools and declining birth rates. Frustration with Miles’ overhaul also has driven some families to leave HISD, though the number who have left for that reason remains unclear. Schools in Miles’ transformation model lost students at a faster pace than other campuses this year.

The enrollment losses have left HISD with dozens of schools operating at a below-average “building capacity,” which describes the number of children enrolled relative to the maximum number of students that the campus can hold.

In 2023-24, the most recent year with available district data, HISD had 36 schools operating below 50 percent capacity. Another 46 campuses were at 50 percent to 67 percent capacity.

Several large Texas school districts, including Aldine, Austin and San Antonio ISDs, have closed schools in the past few years due to enrollment losses that left many buildings partially empty.

The prospect of school closures has loomed over HISD for several years. Before Miles’ June 2023 appointment amid a state takeover of HISD, the district’s two previous superintendents — Grenita Lathan and Millard House — both said HISD needs to seriously consider closing schools.