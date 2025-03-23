Weekend link dump for March 23

“But as delegates gathered for the opening of the 69th Commission on the Status of Women this week, they faced one major obstacle: an American administration that is dead set against a gathering like this and instead sees fighting gender equality as a top priority.”

“Polish abortion rights activists opened a center across from the parliament building in Warsaw on Saturday where women can go to have abortions with pills, either alone or with other women.”

“You don’t get paid as one of the girls on The Bachelor.”

“Trump Vowed To End Surprise Medical Bills. The Office Working on That Just Got Slashed.”

“NASA, Yale, and Stanford Scientists Consider ‘Scientific Exile,’ French University Says”.

“Yet when it comes to protecting the economy and our people from clear and present dangers like disease (the work of agencies such as NIH, CDC, FDA, USDA, USAID), environmental degradation (e.g. EPA, Dept. of Interior), and severe weather (e.g. NOAA/NWS), the new administration is throwing caution to the wind and allowed the DOGE wrecking ball to swing wildly and indiscriminately.”

“Here’s a look at three [alternatives to Instagram]. Some are stand-alone apps, while others are built on existing, often decentralized platforms. While none has the critical mass that makes Instagram a powerhouse — yet — they’re also a lot less annoying.”

Kate on The White Lotus is exactly the kind of Austin person that the “Keep Austin Weird” crowd has complained about ruining their city since whenever it was they got there. I originally pegged her and her husband as actually living in Williamson County, but I’ve come around to the view that they live on the far west side of Travis County, maybe in Bee Cave or Steiner Ranch. Seriously, I half expected to see Evil MoPac get a writing credit for that episode. The Barbed Wire has some thoughts as well.

“This Baseball Team Recently Broke a 79-Year-Old Record. Why Didn’t Anyone Notice?”

“No one in opposition to Trump has any power in Washington, DC. But that’s not the only locus of power. And again, that’s critical.”

“Nobody that I’ve talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives.”

“What’s alarming here to me as a leader in the farm community and civil rights work is that it’s the farmer that is the first getting affected, and it was the farmer that delivered for this president. They were all in for Trump, and they are the first in line to be affected.”

“He saw her as a funny, caring, hard-working woman who came legally, not one of the “illegals” who the president he supported promised to deport.”

RIP, Lenny Schultz, comedian and actor who kept his day job as a high school gym teacher for the first decade of his standup career.

“The Trump Department of Justice asserted in court Tuesday that, under their theories, the President’s removal power is so all-encompassing that he could fire all female agency heads, as well as those over 40 years old. The startling admission came in response to a federal judge’s hypothetical. ”

“I want to do a better job of savoring the games as they are, not as part of the bigger stories.”

“The problem with the language of “crisis” is that it simply doesn’t prepare supporters of the republic for the reality of the situation, which is a series of long fights, some high profile and some not, many of which will have unclear and complicated outcomes.”

“Navajo Code Talkers disappear from military websites after Trump DEI order”.

Elbows up!

“I have a confession. Despite tracking antiabortion fake clinics and their seedy dealings for more than four years now, I sometimes get tricked by one. They’re just that devious and deceptive that even I can get duped. With that unfortunate fact in mind, this post aims to provide a check list of what to look for if you’re just not sure that center near you actually provides or refers for abortion.”

“The Military Ban is soaked in animus and dripping with pretext. Its language is unabashedly demeaning, its policy stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit, and its conclusions bear no relation to fact.”

“Dark energy, a mysterious force that scientists believe is behind the accelerated expansion of the universe, is weakening — which could result in the universe over the course of billions of years collapsing on itself, according to new research.” As if I didn’t have enough to be worried about.

“Pirate’s Booty founder stages Long Island mutiny, declares he’s mayor and tries to fire village staff”. It’s bad enough we have DOGE, now we have DOGE cosplay.

“This is not what I saw for my career or for my evening, but Paul Weiss’ decision to cave to the Trump administration on DEI, representation, and staffing has forced my hand. We do not have time. It is either now or never, and if it’s never, I will not continue to work here.”

RIP, George Bell, former Virginia law officer, actor, and Harlem Globetrotter who at seven foot eight was America’s tallest man.

RIP, Wings Hauser, actor best known for the movies Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling and Vice Squad, father of actor Cole Hauser.

RIP, Kenneth Sims, College Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Longhorns, also played eight seasons in the NFL.

RIP, George Foreman, two-time heavyweight champion, pitchman and grillmaker, ordained minister, all around interesting person. Oh, and he did a guest voice on Garfield and Friends, too. Don’t mess with Texas, and rest in peace.

