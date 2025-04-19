Dispatches from Dallas, April 19 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have measles, but not an epidemic (yet); new police and fire chiefs in Dallas; Ken Paxton suing Dallas over guns at the State Fair; the Dallas planning department losing $8.6 million; more on Tarrant County redistricting; the Ten Commandments coming to the Tarrant County Courthouse (with a bonus wish from Bo French); the DMN owning up to missing an important story; the Mavs ownership trying to sell the media and the fans on the new post-Luka team; the Wings getting a superstar in the WNBA draft; a great April Fools’ prank from 1986; and the best and worst BBQ in the Metroplex. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of cellist Julia Kent.

We haven’t had measles in the Metroplex break out widely, yet, but it’s clearly only a matter of time. We had a possible exposure in Grapevine a couple of weeks ago; this week we have a report of a case in Rockwall County after the patient had traveled to West Texas; we have another potential set of exposures in three strip malls in Plano. There’s also all sorts of gossip about potential exposures that haven’t been substantiated; friends of mine in Plano got their MMR updates after reading about a rumored ER closure on Reddit.

Statewide we’re at almost 600 confirmed cases. And in case you didn’t know, the long-term results of measles are gruesome, including brain swelling, hearing loss, and “immune amnesia”, which is when you lose all your immunity to diseases you’ve had and/or been vaccinated against. There is no cure for measles, but you can keep from getting it with a single shot. Y’all reading this almost certainly have already done this yourselves, but if you have friends and family who aren’t vaccinated, or are in the age group that may have to revaccinate, get them to the pharmacy to update their MMRs. Shots are no fun, but measles can kill you.

Meanwhile, in other news:

