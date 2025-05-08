Texas blog roundup for the week of May 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance remembers when 100 days didn’t feel like 100 years as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff noted two new names being mentioned as possible Democratic candidates for Senate next year.

SocraticGadfly, off his Substack, offered a roundup of May Day thoughts.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said you should read Trump’s brief executive order exempting police from the rule of law & setting up the military in our cities. His post here has that text.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Barbed Wire reports on the continued chaos of the Lege’s abortion bills.

Your Local Epidemiologist participated in a frank conversation with MAHA types.

In the Pink Texas tries to put 100 days into some perspective.

Olivia Julianna will not be silenced by a thug in the White House.

Law Dork observes a Trump-appointed judge learning through experience that this administration cannot be trusted.

The San Antonio Report wishes Coach Pop a fond farewell.

