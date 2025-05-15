Texas blog roundup for the week of May 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance can’t get enough Chicago Pope memes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has your list of Democratic Senate maybe-candidates so far.

SocraticGadfly talks about Southwest Airlines facing more turbulence and what some of the post-May 28 will mean.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said as a Trump executive order makes police even less accountable to the law, Mayor Whitmire’s proposed police contract makes it more difficult to discipline HPD officers. This is the wrong course for our freedom & our rights.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall takes another look at the coming hurricane season and the new challenges of preparing for it as NOAA and the NWS get gutted.

The TSTA Blog observes what a terrible ambassador for religion Dan Patrick is.

Olivia Julianna gave up fighting for Lent.

Franklin Strong recapped the overwhelmingly positive school board election results.

G. Elliott Morris reads the numbers on disengaged voters and Trump.

The Dallas Observer tries to make sense of the threatened movie tariffs.

Related Posts: