Did vouchers play a role in the May school board elections?

Several conservative candidates with right-wing support lost their bids for Houston-area school boards Saturday night, a change that some experts said could reflect dissatisfaction with the current state of national politics.

Even though school boards are supposed to be nonpartisan entities, many ultra-conservative candidates have been elected with support from outside political organizations and large private donations, leading to book bans, censorship of instructional material and restrictive gender policies. In Katy, Fort Bend and other districts across Texas, trustees who supported those conservative policies, lost their bids for re-election.

“You could call it a kind of a mini-reactionary bump … A lot of voters may choose to go vote because this is the only way that they can show their displeasure at the current moment,” University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus said. “(It’s) a global factor that would definitely produce an outcome where you have more moderate to liberal candidates winning.”

[…]

With Cross and Redmon winning their [Katy ISD] elections, parent Anne Russey, co-founder of the Texas Freedom to Read Project, said she hopes the board will stabilize over the coming months.

“We’ve been in the news a lot for controversial, and kind of embarrassing things, and I think people are tired of that,” Russey said. “The majority of people in Katy love our schools. We love our teachers. We support public education. And just to continually be bombarded by stories of more books being banned or more students being targeted, it doesn’t feel good to read about yourself in that kind of light.”

Russey railed against the notion that Katy ISD was now seeing a “leftist takeover” as neither candidate who won their races was openly political.

Statewide, comfortably conservative boards were disrupted by local elections on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott signed a $1 billion school voucher proposal into law.

“In communities like Keller and Katy, where it’s felt like we’re just continually losing, our voices are continually being ignored, … this was kind of a reckoning,” Russey said.

She hopes the statewide trend would be a wake-up call for legislators that book bans and culture war themes were not “winning issues politically.”

Despite the area losses, Harris County GOP spokesperson Vanessa Ingrassia said the group was “not discouraged by the results of this election” and pointed to misinformation about school vouchers as a potential reason for the shift.

“Elections surrounding midterms are historically challenging, especially for the party in power. In this case, widespread misinformation, particularly from anti–school choice campaigns, created an added layer of difficulty for our candidates,” Ingrassia said. “Despite these setbacks, the Harris County Republican Party has a strong track record of electing local leaders and remains fully committed to supporting our candidates at every level. … (We) will continue to work toward policies that reflect the values of our community.”

Rottinghaus said the discussion on school vouchers this year could have swayed voters toward more liberal candidates or coalesced protestors around the anti-vouchers issue.

“This is a classic move from protest politics to policy making, where a lot of local organizations who’ve had less success either getting the state to spend more money on the basic allotment or on fighting vouchers, have now transitioned into running for office,” Rottinghaus said.

And he doesn’t expect his to slow down over the next few cycles.

“We’re going to see more people who are going to find dissatisfaction with the state of funding in Texas public ed and seek to find a way to involve themselves in the process politically,” he said.