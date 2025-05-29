Texas blog roundup for the week of May 26

The weekly Texas Progressive Alliance roundup is always human generated.

Off the Kuff is ready for the big redistricting trial to begin.

SocraticGadfly says Cactus Ed Abbey would cringe about Texas population growth.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Harris County-elected Democratic Judges are doing more to defend themselves against lying attacks. There is still more they & Democratic Party-supporting attorneys could do.

=============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lone Star Left listens to the ridiculous things Republican legislators say so you don’t have to.

The Texas Observer hones in on one of those ridiculous but consequential things, the Republican effort to define what biological sex is.

Alison Cook marvels at some angry restaurant art.

The Texas Signal reports on the path forward that Beto is talking about.

The Texas Living Waters Project looks at how Galveston is dealing with rising sea levels.

