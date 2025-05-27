So about that Compassionate Use program…

Psyche!

A plan to expand Texas’ struggling medical marijuana program has been stripped down by a state Senate committee, just days after the House agreed to the upper chamber’s plan to ban all recreational THC.

New draft language for House Bill 46, which overhauls the Texas Compassionate Use Program, significantly reduces the bill’s expansion framework, limiting licenses and striking provisions that would create eligibility for chronic pain, traumatic brain injury and other conditions not currently covered by the program.

The move, which still needs approval by the full Senate, is likely to anger some House lawmakers, who agreed to pass the hemp THC ban with assurances from proponents that veterans and other people with serious medical needs would have better access under the medical cannabis program expansion.

Both the chronic pain and TBI conditions had been specifically championed by veterans’ groups who say they want greater access to the program to provide opioid alternatives. The rewrite also specifically removes provisions in the House version guaranteeing broad eligibility for veterans and the confidentiality of their prescriptions.

The exact draft language was not immediately made public, but was approved by members of the Senate State Affairs committee in an informal hearing Friday night. It will now face a floor vote in the GOP-led Senate.

State Rep. Tom Oliverson, a Cypress Republican, vowed to lobby for the medical marijuana expansion while pushing for the THC ban during floor debate this week. Both chambers will need to agree on a final version of the expansion before it can head to Gov. Greg Abbott to be signed into law.

“I know chronic pain is important. [We] fought for that in the TCUP as we passed that bill out of the House,” Oliverson said. “You better believe I’m going to fight for that on the other side, because I think it is of critical importance. I don’t ever want someone to be denied access to a medication that may be of benefit.”

The new draft language, however, strikes the chronic pain eligibility and also reduces the number of new business licenses for medical cannabis companies from nine to three.