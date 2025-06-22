Weekend link dump for June 22

“Here are four key ways Trump’s policies could undermine Obamacare enrollment and coverage.”

“Why Obama’s Immigration Enforcement Policy Was Better Than Trump’s“.

Take proper care of your hummingbird feeder or you risk doing more harm than good.

“I just got back from the Trump parade and I have to say it was legitimately the worst executed mass attendance event I’ve ever seen”.

“For tens of thousands of U.S. service members with undocumented family members, there’s no guaranteed protection from immigration raids.”

“Well, sorry. You aren’t going to be able to use that Walmart stablecoin at Amazon if you want the cheapest lawn chair. For that, you’ll need some Amazon stablecoin. Did you see Delta is running a super deep discount on trips to London? You’ll need the Delta stablecoin and the Delta app. You get the picture.”

“A document the Department of Health and Human Services sent to lawmakers to support Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to change U.S. policy on covid vaccines cites scientific studies that are unpublished or under dispute and mischaracterizes others.”

“For the first time in modern U.S. history, we are witnessing purely vindictive and retaliatory actions being taken against non-partisan civil servants who simply performed their jobs consistent with law and policy during prior time.”

RIP, Betsy Gay, child actor from the “Little Rascals” movies, and also an award-winning yodeler.

RIP, Norma Meras Swenson, co-author and editor of most editions of the groundbreaking feminist book on women’s health “Our Bodies, Ourselves”.

“The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) filed a lawsuit on behalf of 17 state domestic violence and sexual assault organizations on Monday, arguing that restrictions the Trump administration has placed on grants are illegal and conflict with requirements laid out in the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).”

“[Threads] is launching a tool that lets users hide spoilers in text or images, to encourage discussion of TV shows and films on the platform.”

“As near as I can tell, none of the mainstream press coverage notes that the [Trump Mobile] phone does not actually exist and barring some true miracle cannot, in fact, exist, certainly not in September 2025.” See The Verge for more.

“The American Bar Association, the typically nonpartisan and reserved professional voice of the legal trade, is suing nearly every top federal government official to fight what it calls President Donald Trump’s “deliberate policy designed to intimidate and coerce law firms and lawyers” that challenge his policies.”

RIP, Arthur Folasa “Afa” Ah Loo, Project Runway contestant who was tragically shot at the No Kings rally in Salt Lake City. See here and here for more.

“Trump’s immigration crackdown is burning through cash so quickly that the agency charged with arresting, detaining and removing unauthorized immigrants could run out of money next month.”

RIP, Nina Kuscsik, pioneering distance runner who was an early advocate for women to be allowed to run in the major marathons, and then became the first female champion in the New York and Boston marathons.

When Fairbanks, Alaska, is issuing heat advisories, that sure seems like a bad sign.

RIP, Anne Burrell, chef and host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America.

Mike Trout is a mensch.

“Trump can hardly be ‘anti-war’ since he’s not even anti-war within the United States. He’s already done his first military deployment – to Los Angeles. War is fundamentally about violence and aggression. That violence and aggression can be tethered to a necessary or righteous goal. But the thing itself is violence and aggression. And violence and aggression are the essence of MAGA politics.”

“After claiming for years that he does not have the money to pay even a small fraction of the $1.3 billion he owes Sandy Hook families who won a defamation case against him, Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is now facing allegations that he engaged in a “flurry” of fraudulent transfers of some $5 million in cash, cars and property to his family members.”

“Edmunds, who is 99 years old, has been making quilts since she was seven, when she first learned to sew on a pedal-powered treadle machine using scraps of fabric. But it wasn’t until 50 years ago, after reading a magazine article, that she learned how runaway enslaved people in the South used encoded messages in quilts to make their way north along the Underground Railroad.” As the story notes, this is not a universally accepted idea. But it’s fascinating to consider.

“If these thugs show up at your store, get on the PA and call a Code Adam. Station somebody at every exit. And, above all: If the would-be victim is located with an adult that is not their parent or guardian, employ all reasonable efforts to delay the departure of the adult without endangering staff or customer.”

RIP, Blake Farenthold, former Republican member of Congress from Corpus Christi.

